Samantha Akkineni in floral Raw Mango saree looks nothing short of a goddess & we can't take our eyes off her

South beauty Samantha Akkineni has never failed to impress us with her style statements. Be it at the red carpet or airport, the stunner grabs our attention over her fashion choices. She is one of the few actresses in the South Indian Film industry who knows to carry any outfit with grace and confidence. From going casual at the airport to promoting her films, Sam is winning hearts and we just can’t stop talking about her unconventional looks. Pinkvilla has always been ‘Yay’ about her looks and this time again she has left us aww in red floral saree look that she carried at the promotional event of her upcoming film, Jaanu.

At the pre-release event of her upcoming flick Jaanu, Telugu remake of Tamil film 96, Samantha Akkineni picked red and pink floral print saree by Raw Mango and she looked drop-dead gorgeous. She looks nothing short of a goddess and we can't take our eyes off her. She finished out her look with soft open curls, mild smokey eye, bright lips, bindi and accessorised with an eye-grabbing neckpiece. Styled by Preetham Julkar and makeup by Sadhna Singh, Samantha looked pretty. It is a big yay from us.



Big week this one #Jaanu #releasingfeb7th

Talking about her upcoming film, Jaanu stars Sharwanand in the male lead and is the remake of Tamil film 96. The original starred Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi. Director and Music Director of the Original, C Prem Kumar and Govind Vasantha are retained from the original. The upcoming romantic drama is been bankrolled by Dil Raju under his production house Sri Venkateswara Creations and is all set to release worldwide on February 7th.

