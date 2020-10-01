Samantha Akkineni follows THIS skincare routine in the morning; Take a look

Samantha Akkineni had shared a picture of her having collagen drink in the morning and it is the first thing that she has on an empty stomach every day.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni is very particular about her skin and health. Her social media is all about her skincare routine, fitness, healthy diet and fashion. Amid lockdown, the Majili actress revealed her skincare regime through social media posts. There are a few mandatory morning routines that Sam follows for healthy skin and one amongst them is collagen drink. Samantha Akkineni had shared a picture of her having collagen drink in the morning and it is the first thing that she has on an empty stomach every day. Sharing about the same, Samantha Akkineni had recently shared, "My skin loves collagen...I have noticed firmness, closed pores...overall skin health. I drink first in the morning on an empty stomach."

Collagen is a drink that contains many important amino acids. There are many different types of collagen found throughout the body. From the body, muscles to hair and skin, it helps give your skin strength and elasticity. Well, Sam's fans and followers on social media are constantly keeping tabs on her fashion and noteworthy beauty looks. Another natural and best skincare hack that she follows is keeping her mind calm all the time. "Keep your mind free of bad and angry thoughts, the glow is bound to show on your face," she had said in an interview.

What do you do to keep your skin glowing all the time? Comment below and let us know.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni Style File: 5 Simple and affordable outfits of the actress that we can't wait to own

During the lockdown, Sam also tried her hands at Yoga a followed a routine. She had revealed, "Today i begin my 48 days of the Isha kriya journey.. I invite you to join me ... Isha kriya brings health , prosperity and well-being . It is a powerful tool to cope .. and is meant to empower us to live life to our fullest potential .. link in bio .. it is a free guided meditation.. I wish you peace."

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×