Samantha Akkineni gets birthday surprise as Manoj Bajpayee & entire The Family Man 2 cast joins on video call

The Family Man is returning soon with its much-awaited season 2 and as Samantha Akkineni has joined the cast, the makers of the show decided to make her birthday special during the lockdown.

Samantha Akkineni is making her digital as well as Hindi debut with Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man season 2. Fans can't keep calm and are eagerly looking to forward to this. The Family Man is returning soon with its much-awaited season 2 and as Samantha has joined the cast, the makers of the show decided to make her birthday special during the lockdown. Director duo Raj & DK took to social media and shared a screenshot of a video call having the entire cast of The Famil Man season 2 to wish Samantha Akkineni on her birthday. The picture caption read, "Happy Birthday Sam!!...From the whole family of #TheFamilyMan. Can’t wait for everyone to see you in your new avatar in Season 2! #happybirthdaysam."

One can see in the picture, Manoj Bajpayee, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur and other members from the show joined on a video call to wish Samantha Akkineni on her 33rd birthday. Well, Sam is super excited about her digital debut and will be seen in never before role. Speaking about her internet debut, Samantha Akkineni had earlier stated, “With the digital house booming, I knew I needed to be part of this revolution. What extra wonderful strategy to make my digital debut, than with one in every of India’s most beloved collection, The Family Man 2."

She further added, "The position I play for the present is diametrically totally different from something I’ve executed earlier than. It’ll definitely shock and delight my followers."

Meanwhile, check out Samantha Akkineni's latest Instagram post:

On the work front, Samantha will be sharing the screenspace with Nayanthara in their upcoming film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role and has been written and directed by Vignesh Shivan. The shooting of the film will go on floors post lockdown.

