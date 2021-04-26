Samantha Akkineni gets a warm hug from best friend Shilpa Reddy's pet Kaali and it is a pawfect moment

Clearly, Samantha Akkineni is everyone's favourite and this pawfect photo proves it.

Pets play a very important role in the lives of celebrities. Their pets get undivided attention and the same is evident through their photos and videos on Instagram. From taking their furry babies on a walk to spending quality time at home, celebrities keep flaunting their endless love for pets. Samantha Akkineni recently shared an adorable moment of hers with best friend and designer Shilpa Reddy's pet dog Kaali. Sam is very fond of dogs and cats. She already owns a dog named Hash.

As Sam visited Shilpa's house after a long time, Kaali gave her a warm hug and it is one of the most adorable moments. Shilpa shared the same photo and wrote, "Kaali greeting and showing how much she missed Samantha aunty." Well, the Majili actress along with her husband Naga Chaitanya spends most of her free time playing with their dog. Clearly, Sam is everyone's favourite and this pawfect photo proves it.

Take a look:

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni and her pet Hash's THESE 7 hilarious tales are something one cannot miss

Isn't it an adorable moment?

Amidst lockdown and rising COVID-19 cases in the country, these are the photos that help to lighten up the mood.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×