Samantha Akkineni gives the best reply to a fan who wants her to divorce Naga Chaitanya and marry him

Samantha Akkineni's fan took to the comments section of her Instagram space and asked her to marry him after divorcing Naga Chaitanya.

A while ago, Samantha Akkineni posted her photo where she was seen blissfully smiling while having a good time. While her fans and followers flooded the comments section lauding her beauty, one of her followers asked her to divorce Naga Chaitanya and marry him. Samantha, who was in no mood to let it pass, replied back to him with a funny message and it will leave one in splits. Several fans again lauded Samantha for her witty sense of humor.

She told the fan that it was a difficult one and told him to ask about it to Naga Chaitanya. Well, it looks like Sam can beat anyone with her timely counters and funny replies. Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha has two films in her kitty including Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and a yet to be titled multi lingual film. Recent reports suggested that she is looking forward to acting in more Tamil films.

As far as Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is concerned, the film is directed by popular filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. It also stars Nayanthara as yet another leading lady, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the male lead. More details about the film are expected to be made soon. Her film with Ashwin Saravanan has Prasanna in a key role. She recently made the headlines after she hosted the fourth season of Telugu reality show Bigg Boss as a guest host during Dussehra.

