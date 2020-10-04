Samantha Akkineni gives her saree a contemporary twist with white sneakers and barrette clips: Yay or Nay?

Samantha Akkineni is clearly a trendsetter as she styles her basic printed black saree with sneakers. Take a look.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni leaves no stone unturned when it comes to stepping out in her best stylish look. Be it is simple saree or a promotional look for her films, Sam knows how to put the right fashion foot forward. Also, she is one of the few actresses down South who has got her saree game spot on. No matter what season it is, wearing saree goes never out of fashion and today, we turn to Samantha Akkineni's Instagram handle for some lessons in how to style six-yard in a most stylish yet modern way. The Oh Baby actress is clearly a trendsetter as she styles her basic printed black saree with sneakers.

For one of the shoots, Sam picked a black saree, which has been styled and designed by Preetham Jukalker. She teamed up the gorgeous piece with a sleeveless blouse and a pair of white sneakers. She styled her hair with barrette clips and she looked every bit cute in it. Don't you think? Minimal makeup and natural lips finished out her look to perfection. We are totally in love with this look of Sam. Why trying something usual and boring when it can be all play and fun? The Majili actress shared this look of hers on Instagram as she wished a great weekend to her fans.

Meanwhile, during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Samantha's stylist Preetham, revealed Samantha had received a lot of hate comments for her look at Rana Daggubati's wedding. He said, "I wanted to tell everyone that it is all about your style and personality. Today, you might want to dress something really very light and why not...It is your thought process and you can do whatever you want. A lot of ladies messaged me saying that we were really expecting something very amazing but you totally disappointed. Usually, you do a fab job but this time you disappointed us."

Credits :The House Of Pixels

