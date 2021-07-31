Samantha Akkineni gives major fashion cues as she flaunts her 'not so casual looks' in this latest VIDEO

Samantha Akkineni, the diva of the South is a true fashionista, who grabs all the attention with her fashion statements. Be it at home or at an event, Samantha aces every trend with perfection. Today, she posted a video that shows off her 'casual' style, and we have to say we love them all. However, the casual is not so casual as she donned some head-turning outfits in the videos. In the video, Samantha can be seen walking into the screen like a total diva, wearing different ensembles with the words, "Also me!"

Samantha is known not only for her acting prowess but also for her utter beauty and fashion game. She is also one such actress, who entertains fans on a regular basis with her social media posts and we have proof of why we say this. Samantha’s latest post on Instagram deserves all the attention. She tried out an Instagram trend and it is pure entertainment. In the video, she flaunted her best outfits, which are not so casual as she mentioned.

In the video, the first outfit shows Samantha wearing a flared co-ord set with strappy pumps. Next, Samantha gives a total model look and walks as she wears a maxi floral dress. For the third outfit, she can be seen wearing a pink satin dress with a sheer high-neck top attached to it. Samantha chose a fitted deep green strappy attire for the fourth look with nude heels. For the fifth outfit, Samantha wore a polka-dot print high-neck midi dress with black pumps. For last and final outfit of the video, the actress yet again went all glam with a pink midi skirt and an off-shoulder top. Well, Samantha Akkineni has yet again proved that she is one of the fashionista of the South Indian film industry. She is slaying it again and how! We made sure to take all fashion cues from this video.