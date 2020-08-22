Samantha Akkineni gives us cue to wear floral maxi dress with her leisure photo from home

Taking to her Instagram space, Samantha Akkineni shared her photo, in which she was seen spending a leisure day in a floral maxi dress.

During this period of quarantine, there are those who haven’t given up their maxi dresses and then there are those who get by with just tees and pjs. If you resonate with the former, here’s a photo of Samantha Akkineni, from which you can take cues to wear floral maxi dresses. With minimal jewels and pumps for footwear, Samantha has totally aced the look and we can take cues from her to slay even our leisure daily wears.

In the photo, it can also be seen that Samantha has used a self-designed cloth belt and tied it with a chunky piece of buckle. Sharing the photo on her Instagram space, Samantha Akkineni wrote, “Wildflowers adapt and bloom wherever they want to. Be a wildflower”. Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in the Tollwood remake of Tamil film 96. Titled Jaanu, the film has Sharwanand as the male lead. Samantha reprised Trisha’s role in the Telugu version.

See her post here:

Also Read: Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru: Sudha K Prasad directorial to get a direct release on OTT platform in October

Her upcoming film directed by Vignesh Sivan was initially said to be released in September 2020. Titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendhu Kaadhal, the film also has Nayanthara as a leading lady, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the male lead. While initial reports suggested that Samantha has opted out of the film, the makers slammed the rumours and stated that she is very much onboard the film. She also has in her kitty Ashwin Saravanan’s yet to be titled upcoming film.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×