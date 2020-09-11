Samantha Akkineni gives us cues to ace leisure wear with THIS latest photo; See post

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram space and shared a new photo with her pet dog Hash, where she can be seen nailing the leisure look.

Samantha Akkineni surely knows her way around to reach her fans and to entertain her followers with engaging new posts. She always makes sure to make the headlines whenever she posts new photos on social media. Today, she has shared a new photo on her Instagram space where she posed for a selfie along with her dog Hash. In the photo, Samantha looks fresh as a daisy and it goes without saying that she has given us some fashion inspirations with this new photo.

In the post, she can be seen in a comfy ash top and paired it with black pants, as she posed for the selfie. Sharing it, Samantha wrote, “To feel flawless with no filter To feel magical in your own shoes To feel confident in your own skin Coz truly there is no one like you.” She was also seen flaunting her new ear piercing in the photo. She shared an Instagram story recently, where she revealed that she has done some new ear piercing.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha will be next seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan. Apart from Samantha, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The film was expected to go on the floors in April 2020. However, it got delayed due to the ongoing pandemic situation. It is expected that the makers will soon announce updates about the film’s progress.

Credits :Instagram

