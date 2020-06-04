Samantha Akkineni giving forehead kiss to Naga Chaitanya in this THROWBACK pic is what true love looks like

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's every Instagram picture speaks volume of their strong relationship. One of our favourite photos of them is Samantha kissing Chay.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the most adored couples in the South Indian film industry. They are setting major couple goals each day and making their fans want to see more of them. While Sam is super active on social media and keeps treating her fans with an adorable photo from their vacations, Naga Chaitanya is a private person and stays away from the media glare. Nevertheless, Samantha makes sure to keep their fans updated with their stunning photos. Their intense off-screen and on-screen chemistry has always been the talk of the town. Their every Instagram picture speaks volume of their strong relationship.

One of our favourite photos of them is Samantha kissing Chay on his forehead. We just can't get over this cute throwback picture of them. Sam gently kissing her man on the forehead is what true love looks like. This moment of Samantha and Naya Chaitanya proves they are going strong each day. This photo was shared by Samantha in 2017 and it took social media by storm. She wrote, "What's in a day.. more like all day, everyday #loveofmylife." ChaySam, as called by their fans, met each other for the first time on the sets of Ye Maaya Chevase. From actors to soulmates, this couple is winning the hearts of their fans.

Naga Chaitanya, in one of the interviews a few years ago, said he feels blessed getting married to his best friend. “They say it is the best thing to marry your best friend. I believe if personal life is balanced, work, money and everything else just falls into place. That is my religion. My biggest priority is to keep that balance at home. My wife should be happy. My family should be happy. If I see a smile on their face, I can go to work happily and make money,” Chaitanya said during an interview to Famously Filmfare.

On the work front, Chaitanya will be sharing the screenspace with Sai Pallavi in Shekar Kammula's next titled, Love Story.

On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni, for the first time in her career will be working with. The two leading actresses will be seen in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role.

