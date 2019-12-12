Samantha Akkineni is giving us refreshingly chic vibes in her casual avatar; View Pic

The stunning actress was clicked wearing a white and red stripped t-shirt with a mustard coloured jacket paired with denims.

The Oh Baby actress Samantha Akkineni is surely dishing out some refreshingly chic vibes in her casual avatar. The stunning actress was clicked wearing a white and red stripped t-shirt with a mustard coloured jacket paired with denims. The south siren looked every bit the diva she is in her casuals. The actress sported a hair band and spunky jewellery. The gorgeous actress shared the picture on her Instagram account. The beautiful actress has a massive fan following on her Instagram account. The Majili actress is winning hearts with her latest picture in which she looks gorgeous as always.

The U Turn actress Samantha Akkineni recently shared pictures of her pet dog on her Instagram handle, as she celebrated one year of getting her pet home. The stunning actress who featured in the film called Rangasthalam, looked very happy with her pet and was seen in a playful mood. The beautiful actress was accompanied by husband Naga Chaitanya. The stunning couple was all smiles as they celebrated along with their pet. The actress also made headlines recently, when there was a strong buzz in the south film industry that she may feature in the Telugu remake of the Bollywood super hit film titled Pink.

This film will see south actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan essaying the role played by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The film will be produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. The fans are awaiting more details about this film. But, there are news reports that suggest that the lead actor does not any details to be made public for the moment.

