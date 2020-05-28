Samantha Akkineni goes makeup free in new sun kissed selfie and glows effortlessly

Samantha Akkineni is glowing in her no-makeup selfie and is letting her skin breathe during the lockdown. Check out her latest selfie below.

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most successful actresses in the Telugu film industry. The stunner is winning the hearts of the audience with her back to back hit films. Well, after Jaanu, fans are eagerly looking forward to see their favourite star on the big screen. However, due to lockdown, times have changed. The film industry has come to a standstill. Meanwhile, the celebs are keeping their fans updated and have been sharing photos and videos on their social media accounts amid lockdown. Samantha Akkineni recently shared a no-makeup selfie on her Instagram story and she is all of us during the lockdown.

Samantha Akkineni is glowing in her no-makeup selfie and is letting her skin breathe during the lockdown. Isn't she looking pretty? The stunner often uses hashtags like #obsessedwithskincare and #perfectskinperfectlife, which speak a lot about her skincare routine. As earlier we revealed, Sam drinks a lot of water and most importantly, she avoids using any kind of makeup when at home or travelling for her holidays.

Check out the Majili actress' latest selfie:

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen playing one of the female leads in Vignesh Shivan's directorial film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will also have Nayanthara as a female lead and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the male lead. The upcoming rom-com is one of the much-awaited films of the year. The shooting of the film will go on floors from August.

