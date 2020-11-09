Samantha Akkineni had the best weekend ever and her latest PHOTO with a furry friend is proof

Samantha Akkineni is an avid social media user and often shares interesting posts. Meanwhile, check out her latest picture on Instagram.

Samantha Akkineni never fails to impress us whenever she shares something on social media. The South star enjoys a massive fan following all over the country and the reasons behind this are quite obvious. Apart from her acting skills, Samantha is also known for her ravishing beauty and impeccable style sense. We get a glimpse of the same from her social media timeline. Coming to the present context, this weekend seems to have gone pretty well for the actress.

The gorgeous diva has recently given a glimpse of how she spent her Sunday and we bet she had the best day ever. Samantha is seen adorably holding to a dog as she poses for the camera. The Manmadhudu 2 actress looks remarkable in a red pantsuit teamed up with a pair of black heels. Moreover, she also flashes her infectious smile in the picture that is sure to send her fans into a frenzy.

She has also added a caption along with the post that reads, “Oh what a wonderful day. #worksatisfaction ... another day, another challenge.” On the professional front, Samantha Akkineni last featured in the movie Jaanu that is a remake of the Tamil drama ’96. She has been paired up opposite Sharwanand in the romantic drama that has been produced by Dil Raju. The actress has two movies lined up as of now namely Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and another one helmed Ashwin Saravanan.

