Samantha Akkineni is happy to return home after photoshoot as she shares a monochrome pic

The latest post shared by the gorgeous beauty Samantha Akkineni is surely winning the internet. Check it out.

The sultry siren Samantha Akkineni shared a black and white photo on her Instagram story. The southern beauty as per news reports traveled out for a photoshoot. The latest post by the gorgeous beauty Samantha Akkineni is winning the internet. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram account. The fans and followers of the stunner are always delighted to see her latest pictures. The actress is known to be a fashionista.

The news reports further state that the actress will feature in some interesting projects in the coming future. The southern diva featured in the film called Jaanu. This film featured popular actor Sharwanand in the lead. The news reports state that the film was a remake of the blockbuster film called 96. The film had Trisha Krishnan and makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The film proved to be a smashing hit at the box office.

Check out the post

The fans and film audiences loved the lead pair's chemistry on the silver screen. The audience members are now looking forward to seeing Samantha Akkineni on the big screen. The actress has been sharing candid photos and videos from her routine life. The actress is also a fitness enthusiast. Samantha Akkineni has also shared videos from her workouts. The stunning actress Samantha Akkineni also shared videos wherein she showed her homegrown vegetables from her garden.

