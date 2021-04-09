Samantha Akkineni harvests a batch of radishes and calls her garden her happy place; Watch VIDEO

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram story where she shared a video of herself harvesting a batch of radishes while grinning ear to ear.

Samantha Akkineni has been sharing photos and videos from her garden and we all know by now that she has developed a huge passion for gardening. Staring from her mini garden to her terrace garden, she has shared photos of almost all the plants in her home. She has also been on a journey of being environment friendly and has been giving her tips to go green. In her latest in Instagram story, Samantha Akkineni shared a video where she is seen harvesting a batch of radishes.

In the video, she can be seen grinning ear to ear. She also shared a video of her garden, and asked her fans and followers what their happy places are. In the video, she is seen in an elegant white kurti with chikankari embroidery. Apart from gardening tips, Sam has also been giving us fitness and fashion cues in all her posts. It goes without saying that she is keeping her fans occupied with her engaging posts. See post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sam has an interesting lineup of films in her kitty. In Kollywood, she will be next seen in the rom com titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The film is directed by Vignesh Shivan. In Tollywood, she has a mythological drama titled Shaakuntalam. Sam and the makers have been sharing glimpses of the sets as the pre production process is going on at a brisk pace.

