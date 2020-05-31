Samantha Akkineni has an EPIC reply to her haters; Says 'Insults propel me to give my best work'

Recently, Samantha Akkineni interacted with her fans on Twitter and gave replies to some interesting questions. The actress also has an epic reply to her haters.

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most successful actresses in the South Indian film industry and is a favourite among netizens. The stunner is super active on social media and keeps sharing every special moment of her life with fans. Also, Samantha has always been very bold with her replies to fans on Twitter. Be it rumours on her pregnancy or being trolled for something on social media, Sam makes sure to reply to her fans. Recently, the Majili actress interacted with her fans on Twitter and gave replies to some interesting questions. One of the fans asked her, "what's your reply to your haters." To this, she had a bold yet smart reply.

Samantha Akkineni replied, "Unfortunately for you .. you don’t realise that you inspire me. compliments make me lazy insults propel me to give my best work .. so Thankyou."

One of the fans Tejusam (@tejuu_sam) asked, "What is one thing you are deeply proud of in your life? #AskSam." The South beauty said, "You must be proud of the person you are .. more than anything .. you must be proud of who you are .. because you only get one shot at it.."

Recently, Samantha hit the headlines after Pooja Hegde allegedly shared a meme on her IG story that read: “I don’t find her pretty at all.” After this incident, Pooja took to social media and shared that her Instagram account was hacked and her technical team is trying to help her.

On the work front, Sam will be sharing the screenspace with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the upcoming film titled, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will be directed by Vignesh Shivan. The shooting of the film will go on floors in August.

