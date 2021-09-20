Samantha Akkineni has gala time with Keerthy Suresh, Trisha, Kalyani Priyadarshan; Posts PICS of the fun week

Samantha Akkineni, who is currently on a break from work, is taking her time chilling with friends and family. In the photos, we can see that she had a blast as she partied with Keerthy Suresh, Trisha, Kalyani Priyadarshan and others last week. Samantha also visited Tirupati to seek blessing from Lord Venkateshwara.

Samantha Akkineni is a very active social media, who shares her daily life updates and entertains fans. Lately, she is following a tradition on Instagram, where she shares a sneak peek into her every week with videos and photos. On Monday morning, the actress shared a sneak peek into her last week and it was star studded party one.

Sharing the photos from the week that went by, Sam wrote on Instagram, The week that was @trishakrishnan @keerthysureshofficial @kalyanipriyadarshan thankyouuuuu for such an amazing evening." The actress spent quality time with her two pets- Hash and Saasha.

Check out the post here:

Recently, during her visit to Tirupati, when a reporter asked her about her separation rumours with Naga Chaitanya, she slammed him and gave a beffiting reply.

On the work front, the South beauty is basking the success of The Family Man 2 and she was highly praised by everyone for her performance. Samantha has recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming projects- Telugu mythological film Shaakuntalam with Dev Mohan and Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.