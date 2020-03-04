Samantha Akkineni has a lovely birthday wish for Oh Baby director Nandini; Shares pic with her 'two angels'

On Oh Baby director Nandini Reddy's birthday, Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming note. The actress shared about her bonding with Nandini.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni had joined hands with director Nandini Reddy for their film Oh Baby!. The film released last year and it was a smashing hit at the box office. The comedy-drama was a remake of the South Korean film Miss Granny and it received immense response from the audience and critics alike. Well, the film will always remain special for Samantha Akkineni as her bond with Nandini Reddy is way beyond than just being an actor-director duo. On Nandini's birthday, Sam took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming note. The actress shared about her bonding with Nandini and its beautiful.

Samantha Akkineni also shared a picture alongside a note with her two angles. She wrote, "I love this picture .. the two women I love dearly and how privileged I am that they love me even more dearly back .. @nandureddyy my sister , my guide , my friend.. my great strength .. you are a beautiful soul ..one of gods favourite angels that he sent to this world to make this world a better place for the people around you .. happy birthday @nandureddyy I wish you live a long and healthy life for my sake."

On the work front, Sam was last seen in Telugu remake of Tamil film, 96. Titled Jaanu, the film featured Sharwanand in the male lead role. Samantha Akkineni will soon kick-start shooting for Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal also has Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in key roles.

