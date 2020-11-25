  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Samantha Akkineni has a whale of a time enjoying picturesque view of the blue waters in Maldives

Taking to her Instagram space, Samantha Akkineni shared a photo of herself as she was seen enjoying a view in Maldives.
Mumbai
Samantha Akkineni has been enjoying her vacation in Maldives and she has been sharing photos of the same on her Instagram space. The actress has shared her photo, where she can be seen enjoying the picturesque view of the blue waters in Maldives. Sharing the photo, she also noted that the view was amazing. Yesterday, she also shared her bikini clad photo and stated that Naga Chaitanya was supposed to be there, but she ended up being alone.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have been holidaying in Maldives to celebrate the Love Story actor’s birthday. After Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s honeymoon, Rakul Preet Singh was also spending her vacation in Maldives. Now, Sam and Chai are among other celebrities to visit Maldives this year for vacation. Wishing Naga Chaitanya on his birthday, Sam shared his shirtless photo a couple of days back and made the fans go gaga.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha will be next seen in Game Over director Ashwin Saravanan’s next directorial venture. The yet to be titled film has Prasanna and Prashanth in key roles. She also has in her kitty, a Tamil film titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. After they announced the film, COVID 19 situation gripped the nation and they have not made any more announcements regarding the film.

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

two legends

