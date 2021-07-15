  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Samantha Akkineni helps little Arha to get her first shot right for Shaakuntalam; Calls her ‘To Be Superstar’

Samantha Akkineni, who is the lead actor of Shaakuntalam, sends her love and good wishes to Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha for her acting debut. The actress shared a photo with the little munchkin and remembered her first shot on the sets.
10833 reads Mumbai
Samantha Akkineni helps little Arha for Shaakuntalam Samantha Akkineni helps little Arha to get her first shot right for Shaakuntalam; Calls her ‘To Be Superstar’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Allu Arjun’s little daughter Allu Arha, is one of the most popular star kids in Tollywood, who has a fan base of her own and often charms people with her cuteness. This little munchkin is all set to make her acting debut as a child artist in the upcoming movie Shaakuntalam, which stars Samantha Akkineni as the leading lady. As the entire industry is welcoming the little bundle to Tollywood with love, the star lady of the Shaakuntalam, Samantha also conveyed her best wishes to Arha on her acting debut.

Samantha took to Instagram and shared a photo of Allu Arha and said she is going 'to be a superstar' as she got her dialogues right in the first shot itself. Allu Arjun's wife Sneha replied to this and said, “Thanks for helping her on the shot.” Well, we can’t wait to witness the two superstars on the big screen. Take a look at the post: 

Allu Arha will play the role of Prince Bharata in the upcoming mythological drama titled Shaakuntalam. Arha will be directed by Gunasekhar, a celebrated filmmaker who has collaborated with the Icon Staar. The four-year-old will be seen sharing screen with leading actors Samantha Akkineni, who is cast in the titular role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty. Allu Arha will be the fourth generation of Allu family to be working in the Telugu film industry. Father Allu Arjun and uncle Allu Arha also conveyed their good wishes and love to little munchkin on her Tollywood debut. 

Credits :Samantha Akkineni Instagram

You may like these
Allu Arjun's daughter Arha to play Prince Bharata in Samantha Akkineni's Shaakuntalam: Glad to watch her debut
EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun's daughter Arha gets princess & superstar treatment on Shaakuntalam sets; DETAILS INSIDE
Samantha Akkineni comments on Akhil Akkineni's bulked up body and abs for Agent; SEE PHOTO
Samantha Akkineni enjoys a playdate with pet dog Hash & it's the cutest VIDEO you will see today
BTS VIDEO: Samantha Akkineni singing, dancing and prepping up for The Family Man 2 is all things fun
Samantha Akkineni shares a masked up selfie from the sets of Gunasekhar's Shaakuntalam; SEE PHOTO
close