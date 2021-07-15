Samantha Akkineni helps little Arha to get her first shot right for Shaakuntalam; Calls her ‘To Be Superstar’

Samantha Akkineni, who is the lead actor of Shaakuntalam, sends her love and good wishes to Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha for her acting debut. The actress shared a photo with the little munchkin and remembered her first shot on the sets.

Allu Arjun’s little daughter Allu Arha, is one of the most popular star kids in Tollywood, who has a fan base of her own and often charms people with her cuteness. This little munchkin is all set to make her acting debut as a child artist in the upcoming movie Shaakuntalam, which stars Samantha Akkineni as the leading lady. As the entire industry is welcoming the little bundle to Tollywood with love, the star lady of the Shaakuntalam, Samantha also conveyed her best wishes to Arha on her acting debut.

Samantha took to Instagram and shared a photo of Allu Arha and said she is going 'to be a superstar' as she got her dialogues right in the first shot itself. Allu Arjun's wife Sneha replied to this and said, “Thanks for helping her on the shot.” Well, we can’t wait to witness the two superstars on the big screen. Take a look at the post:

Allu Arha will play the role of Prince Bharata in the upcoming mythological drama titled Shaakuntalam. Arha will be directed by Gunasekhar, a celebrated filmmaker who has collaborated with the Icon Staar. The four-year-old will be seen sharing screen with leading actors Samantha Akkineni, who is cast in the titular role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty. Allu Arha will be the fourth generation of Allu family to be working in the Telugu film industry. Father Allu Arjun and uncle Allu Arha also conveyed their good wishes and love to little munchkin on her Tollywood debut.

Credits :Samantha Akkineni Instagram

