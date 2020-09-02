Samantha Akkineni on her favourite genre: I will never do the same thing again and again

Samantha Akkineni had an interactive session with her fans and during the session, she revealed that she does not have any particular favourite genre.

South’s sensational actresses Samantha Akkineni took to her Twitter space to have an interactive session with her fans on social media. During the session, she was asked a number of questions by her fans. One of her followers asked her what her most favourite genre is, to which the actress said that it was an interesting question and it made her think a lot before answering. She said that no matter what the genre is, she would never repeat anything.

She said, “I really don’t have any favourite genre. But what I will always make sure is that I will never do anything similar to that of my previous work. So, I will never do again and again, because everyone will get bored including me”. She also spoke about how she got to spend more time with her family during the lockdown period and stated that every day she prays for the pandemic situation to be contained. She said that he hopes the situation gets better soon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in the Telugu remake of Tamil film 96. Titled Jaanu, the film has Sharwanand was the male lead. She has two films in her pipeline. She will be playing one of the female leads in Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming directorial venture. Titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, the film has Nayanthara as yet another female lead, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the male lead. She also has in her kitty, Ashwin Saravanan’s next film which is yet to be titled.

