Is Samantha Akkineni hinting at her motherhood plans? Find Out

At a time when we are waiting to see Samantha Akkineni on big screens in her upcoming movie Jaanu, the actor said in an interview that she has plans to retire in 2-3 years. She also stated that a heroine’s career in the entertainment industry is very short. The U-Turn actor mentioned that she has to start thinking about her family as she is married now. Having said that, she assured that all her upcoming projects will be memorable for her and her fans.

Samantha was quoted as saying by 123telugu, “I am married and I need to think about my family. Besides, we all know that a heroine’s career is quite short. That’s why I may act for 2-3 years more”. Her film, Jaanu, which is a Telugu remake of megahit Tamil film 96, is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow. Reports suggest that director Ashwin Saravanan, who has made two notable films in Tamil, is apparently in talks with Samantha Akkineni for his third film.

Meanwhile, Samantha will be next seen in a Hindi web series opposite Manoj Bajpayee. Shooting of the series started in November 2019 and the official release date has not yet been announced. Her dark and twisted role in Tamil film Super Deluxe took theaudience by a surprise. She was seen in the Telugu megahit film Oh! Baby, which was successful at the box office. Apparently, she was offered a role in the Hindi remake of U-Turn, which she rejected. Some reports suggest that she is in talks for a Kannada film as well.

