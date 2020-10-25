Samantha Akkineni hits 13 million followers on Instagram a day after Pooja Hegde hit 12 million followers

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram space and shared a photo of herself and announced that she has hit 13 million followers on Instagram.

South star Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram space and shared her photo while thanking her 13 million followers on the photo sharing application. This comes a day after Pooja Hegde touched 12 million followers on her Instagram space. In the photo, Samantha was seen in a printed dress and paired it with an oversized earing. She was also seen wearing a headband with lightly messy hair. Well this news has come as yet another exciting one to the fans and followers of the Jaanu star.

Samantha made the headlines yesterday after it was announced by the makers of the Telugu reality show Bigg Boss 4 that the weekend episode will be hosted by Samantha. Sharing a promo video with Sam, the makers showed that the contestants went gaga after seeing her in a beautiful red saree. Apparently, Samantha had to host the show as Nagarjuna was held up during the shooting of his upcoming film Wild Dog.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Akkineni has two films in her kitty so far. While one film is directed by Vignesh Shivan, the other is directed by Ashwin Saravanan. The Vignesh Shivan directorial is titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and it also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. As far as the film directed by Ashwin Saravanan is concerned, it has been revealed so far that the film will have actor Prasanna in a key role.

