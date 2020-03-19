Samantha Akkineni hogs the limelight in a stunning salwar kameez in this BTS PHOTO from one of her shoots

Samantha Akkineni looks stunning in traditional outfits and this has been proved again in one of her BTS pictures which we have come across on Instagram. Check out the picture.

Samantha Akkineni is considered one of the most bankable actresses of the South film industry. She is known not only for her brilliant acting performances in movies but also for her utter beauty. The actress can make anyone go weak on their knees with her pretty smile and eye-catching expressions. Samantha is also popular for her unique style statements and this is the reason why her pictures get instantly viral on social media. The Majili actress is undoubtedly an all-rounder in every field!

While scrolling through Instagram feeds, we have come across a rare throwback picture of the Oh! Baby actress which is apparently from a shoot location of one of her movies. She was engrossed in her phone at the time when this picture was taken. Samantha looks stunning in ivory gold and pink salwar kameez teamed up with a matching dupatta. She also wears a matching necklace, earrings and red-colored bangles that further compliment her outfit. The gorgeous diva’s makeup game is on point as usual and that bindi on her forehead further adds to her beauty!

Check out the picture below:

Samantha’s latest release Jaanu has received a positive response from the film critics and audiences. She is now gearing up for a few more upcoming movies this year. The actress will be next seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal which has been helmed by Vignesh Shivan. The shooting for this much-anticipated movie will begin from the month of April.

(ALSO READ: Samantha Akkineni on being trolled for wearing revealing outfit post wedding: Was scared of the repercussions)

Credits :Instagram

Read More