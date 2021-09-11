Samantha Akkineni introduces new pet Saasha; Gives glimpses of Mommy duties

Samantha Akkineni is a total dog lover. It is well known that Samantha already has a pet dog named Hash, who tags along with her everywhere, from workout to sleep. Now, there is an addition to Hash as she got a second pet pup, a pitbull named Saasha.

Samantha took to Instagram and introduced her new family member, a little furry pet Saasha, sibling of Hash with an adorable pic. She mentioned how she can’t drink coffee or work out in peace these days because the new pup needs all her attention. In the photo, she can be seen patting Saasha with one hand and Hash with another hand. The Oh Baby actress wrote, wrote, “Cleaned the 19th puddle of pee today and it’s only 9 am..but the cherry on the cake has to be the moment that I sat down with my coffee thinking ha!! 5 minutes of calm now..only to notice one tiny little monster running with her dripping pee pad all around the house..and suddenly my coffee isn’t strong enough. Say hello to SAASHA #pitbullsofinstagram #HashandSaasha #brotherandsister #itsgoingtobeaparty.

Apart from that, Samantha shared videos and photos of herself working out and fulfilling 'mommy duties' with Hash and Saasha. In the photos, Hash and Saasha can be seen playing around and in one of the video, Samantha put Saasha on her body while working out.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni, after shooting back to back for her upcoming projects, has taken a break. She wrapped up shooting for her two projects- Gunasekhar's mythological film Shaakuntalam and Vignesh Shivan's directorial Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal