Samantha Akkineni to Kajal Aggarwal: 6 times South divas made a strong case in easy to wear gingham checks

Oversized or small-scaled, ginghams are a hit among the celebs. This time again, South celebs like Samantha, Kajal, Rakul, Pooja Hegde are flaunting their love for the checks or gingham trend.

Cotton and easy-breezy dresses have become a favourite of celebs these days. From Samantha Akkineni to Rakul Preet Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia, South actresses have become smart in picking summer-friendly pieces that are perfect to wear all day. Talking about cotton dresses, checkered patterns are trendy this season. Oversized or small-scaled, ginghams are working great among the celebs.

The trend of checkered print has made a comeback in a big way and before you scroll on your shopping apps to claim one, let's take a look at the photos of South celebs flaunting their love for these box prints. The trend is currently raging and how!

1. Samantha Akkineni: Samantha Akkineni has been ruling this trend since 2018. For the promotions of her film U Turn, the South beauty decided to go the quirky yet stylish way as she opted for a checkered jacket and asymmetrical skirt with aplomb. She let her outfit do all the talking by keeping her makeup to minimal and teamed it with a pair of strappy black heels.

2. Rakul Preet Singh: For the promotions of her film Sardar Ka Grandson, Rakul Preet Singh opted for a blue and white checkered suit that she teamed with a pair of white shoes. Captioning this photo, Rakul wrote, "Life is a party so dress like it."

3. Pooja Hegde: One of the best things about Gingham and checks print is you do not have to do much in terms of makeup and accessories. Pooja Hegde, during one of the promotional events, set retro vibes in gingham co-ords. The outfit featured flared pants with a wrap crop top having bell-type sleeves and a deep plunging neckline. She teamed it with neon strappy heels and accessorised with studded hoops.



4. Nidhhi Agerwal: Nidhii Agerwal is shining as bright as sun in this box checks. Looks so fresh and carefree, isn't it? We loved it!

5. Kajal Aggarwal: For her vacation with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, Kajal Aggarwal opted for a check print strapless crop top and tiered skirt in the Maldives. The outfit is just worth Rs 2,700 and is from the label How When Wear. Kajal completed her look with a pair of giant hoops and a colourful hairband. We are already inspired and can't wait to try this look!



6. Tamannaah Bhatia: Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted wearing this easy-breezy yellow mini dress for her day out. The dress featured tiered skirt and puffy sleeves by label Pink Porcupines.



Which is your favourite look of all? Let us know in the comment section below.

