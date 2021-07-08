From Samantha Akkineni to Kajal Aggarwal: 6 times South divas upped the ethnic game at the airport

Here's a look at the South actresses who aced traditional looks with grace and confidence while moving in and out of the airport.

Be it attending a red carpet event or stepping out for movie promotions, celebrities leave no stone unturned to put their best fashion foot forward. From jumpsuits to co-ord sets, actresses have treated us with some amazing looks, especially at the airport. However, nothing can beat Indian wear! It is extremely comfortable and South actresses like Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal, Keerthy Suresh among others have proved that ethnic wear is not meant only for festive occasions. Here's a look at the actresses who aced traditional looks with grace and confidence while moving in and out of the airport.

1. Samantha Akkineni:

Be it at the airport or stepping out for movie promotions, Samantha Akkineni sure knows how to turn enough heads with her style statement. Here's a look at one of the best airport styles that left us talking about. The stunner paired her traditional look with a Dior bag costing a whopping Rs 2 lakh. She kept it simple and tied her hair in a bun.

2. Pooja Hegde:

Pooja Hegde has always managed to grab our attention with her style statement. She can pull off anything and everything with ease and confidence. We have fallen in love and still can't get over her pretty airport look in a yellow embroidery kurta paired with palazzo pants and juttis. She kept her hair open sans makeup!

3. Rakul Preet Singh:

For one of her airport looks, Rakul opted for a white chikankari kurta and palazzo set. She completed her graceful look with silver earrings, bangles and kolhapuri chappals.

4. Keerthy Suresh:

When it comes to carrying an ethnic look, nobody better than Keerthy Suresh can do it the right way. She treated us with an all-white airport look in a white kurta and matching fringed straight cut pants. The stunner kept her look makeup-free and completed her look with a pair of juttis and sunglasses.

5. Kajal Aggarwal:

Kajal Aggarwal sure knows how to keep it simple and step out in her comfy best. At the airport, she wore a grey silk kurta with purple pants and a green dupatta. She kept her ethnic look makeup-free and teamed it with a pair of loafers and a tan shoulder bag.

6. Tamannaah Bhatia:

Recently, the Sye Raa actress proved that the kurta set is not meant only for the festive celebration. Tamannaah Bhatia pulled off a white classic floral embroidery kurta with a pair of cropped white pants. She teamed her ethnic look with a pair of metallic Kohlapuri-style heels.

