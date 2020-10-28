Samantha Akkineni to Kajal Aggarwal: How every diva looked magical in THIS desi trend perfect for Diwali

Are you looking out for some inspiration on the sharara-style suit? Take a look at these South actresses and how they styled it in the best way possible.

The festive season is here and its that time of the year to upgrade your ethnic wear collection. With Diwali round the corner, everyone is in the festive mood despite the COVID-19 scare in the country. This wedding and festive season, ditch your conventional salwar for the sharara. Are you looking out for some inspiration on the sharara-style suit? Then you are at the right place! South actresses like Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal, Keerthy Suresh, Kiara Advani have tried this ethnic silhouette for their different occasions. Here's how you can pick the trend in the best stylish way and let us know how it turned out to be.

Talking about Samantha Akkineni, the queen of trends wore this flowy silhouette with a plain top and a stunning floral painted dupatta. She added a retro-cool spin as she enjoyed dancing at her cousin's wedding. Sam completed her look with a choker and minimal makeup. Isn't it an ideal pick for a sangeet ceremony?

Take a look at more such:

Kajal Aggarwal:

This Dusshera was quite a special one for bride-to-be Kajal Aggarwal for the obvious reasons and the stunner celebrated it in the most stylish dress. Kajal picked Arpita Mehta sharara suit accessorised with a pair of chandbalis, and completed her look with minimal makeup and open soft hair curls.

Tamannaah Bhatia:

Tamannaah Bhatia recently shared this beautiful look in phulkari work sharara ensemble by Sukriti & Aakriti. This a bohemian and modern spin is perfect for a sangeet or this Deepavali season.

Keerthy Suresh:

Keerthy Suresh, the National Award-winning actress is known for her simplicity and being graceful when it comes to fashion choices. One of her looks that is quite in the trend and perfect for Diwali wear is sharara suit. The Mahanati actress had worn a blue and white block printed sharara suit by Drzya by Ridhi Suri. Chandbalis, juttis and wavvy loose hair completed the look.

Pooja Hegde:

Pooja's this embellished green sharara suit by Manish Malhotra is a perfect festive wear. One can also carry this gorgeous-looking outfit at a Mehendi or Sangeet ceremony. Pooja accessorised her look with diamond earrings and ring and completed the look with a low ponytail. A dark lip colour added a perfect touch to her on-point minimal makeup.

Kiara Advani:

Minimal and brights colours are quite in the trend and perfect to wear during Diwali celebrations. Kiara Advani's this yellow gharara suit with bandhani print is our favourite and something different that we can't wait to try on. Keeping it modern and stylish, Advani completed the look with dewy makeup and soft tousled waves.

