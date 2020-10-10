Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia & others pour in birthday wishes for Rakul Preet Singh

Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia among others wish Rakul Preet Singh on her special day. Check out the posts.

The sultry siren, Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her birthday today. Many south celebrities took to their social media handles to wish the diva on her special. The stunner Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram stories to wish the Indian 2 actress Rakul Preet Singh with a sweet message. The Comali actress Kajal Aggarwal shared a wonderful picture with the Manmadhudu 2 actress. The Petromax actress Tamannaah Bhatia also shared a sweet message for Rakul Preet Singh for her birthday on Instagram.

The fans and followers of the Jaya Janaki Nayaka actress Rakul Preet Singh flooded the social media space with heartwarming birthday wishes for the diva. Rakul Preet Singh's dear friend, Lakshmi Manchu also shared a heartfelt post for the actress on the eve of her birthday. Lakshmi Manchu's Instagram post read, "To my most sincere, hardworking, dedicated, fun, caring, mad friend. You deserve nothing but the best the universe has to offer. Happy earth day my love. You are a joy in everyone's life you touch. Lots of love. You make me a better human being. Happpppppppppppiest of days! @rakulpreet."

Check out the posts

On the work front, the southern beauty, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in Indian 2. This film is helmed by ace director Shankar. The film Indian 2 will have south megastar Kamal Haasan in the lead. The film brings back the lead actor in his senapathy look. The makers of Indian 2 had previously released the first look poster of the upcoming film, and the fans were very impressed.

