Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal to Tovino Thomas: Here are South celebrities' gym looks

From Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Akkineni to Tovino Thomas, Vishnu Vishal, here are photos and videos of celebrities from their gyms.

It is well understood by now that most celebrities are utilising the quarantine time to the fullest to excel in their fitness journey. With their motivating fitness photos and videos, most of us would have started our journey towards being fit. Some of us might have skipped our exercise routine for many reasons. What else would motivate us more than the photos and videos of our favourite celebrities in their gym?

We all know that the major part of a good workout plan is to have a good time while doing so. From Samantha Akkineni to Vishnu Vishal, here are the photos and videos of top South celebrities in their gyms. Let us know in the comments section below if your exercise routine is similar to that of the celebrities mentioned here.

1. Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni, who has now become the queen of South cinema, was last seen in Jaanu, which is the official Telugu remake of the megahit Tamil film 96. Directed by C Premkumar, the film has Sharwanand as the male lead. She will be next seen in the yet to be titled film directed by Ashwin Saravanan. Take a look at Samantha in gym fabulously performing Parkour right here:

2. Trisha Krishnan

For more than a decade, Trisha Krishnan has given us many memorable movies including 96, Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaaya, etc. She will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. Hearsay has that she will be seen as the Chola queen Kundavai Nachiyar. Here we present to you how badass she looks while doing boxing in her gym.

3. Keerthy Suresh

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh brought the yesteryear actor Savithri right before our eyes with her fabulous performance as the legendary actor in the biopic Mahanati. Now, not only Keerthy Suresh but her dog also has a separate fan base after she shared the below picture from her gym:

4. Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal will be next seen with megastar Chiranjeevi in the upcoming film Acharya directed by Koratala Siva. Recently, she made the headlines after her wax statue was unveiled in Madame Tussauds, Singapore. Have a look at how cool she looks in her gym outfit right here.

5. Tamannaah Bhatia

Though Tamannah has acted in several movies, the most favourite ones are her roles in Baahubali and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Both the historical flicks came as game-changer to the Sura actor. It goes without saying that she has shared the screen space with top heroes of the south entertainment industry. Though she is known for having an interest in yoga, her gym look is simply unmissable. Take a look at the same here:

6. Arun Vijay

Last seen in Mafia, Arun Vijay recently made the headlines after he shared his transformation snaps. He has many films in his kitty including Agni Siragugal, Boxer, Sinam. His yet to be titled film, AV 31 Arun was wrapped up recently. The film is directed by Arivazhagan. He is known for his heavyweight workouts and parkour skills. Take a look at the actor in his gym and it will be a boost for your fitness journey.

7. Arya

Recently, Arya’s transformation for his next film with Pa Ranjith took over the internet. The actor has been training intensively for his role in the film. The story will be set in North Chennai and it was reported earlier that the project will be named Salpetta. Take a look at Arya’s gym session for the film right here.

8. Vishnu Vishal

Vishnu Vishal’s amazing transformation took the social media by storm and the story behind his transformation made headlines across the state of Tamil Nadu. He will be next seen in FIR and Mohandas. Here is the actor’s gym session:

9. Tovino Thomas

Just a glance at Tovino Thomas’ Instagram will be enough to understand the actor’s obsession for gym and workout. Recently, he shared a video of his workout session in his gym along with his daughter, which made the rounds. The actor will be next seen in a superhero avatar in Minnal Murali, which is reported to be a big-budget one.

10. Prithviraj Sukumaran

Right after he returned to Kerala from Jordan, Prithviraj Sukumaran headed to the gym. This is enough to understand the inseparable bond that he shares with the gym and exercise. Last seen in Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Prithviraj will be next seen in Aadujeevitham. Here’s a photo of the actor flaunting his toned abs from his gym.

