Samantha Akkineni, Kajal, Pooja Hegde congratulate Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma as they announce pregnancy

Many South Indian celebs like Samantha Akkineni, Khushbu Sundar, Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh and others congratulated Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as they are expecting their first baby.
Samantha Akkineni, Kajal, Pooja Hegde congratulate Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma as they announce pregnancy

Indian captain Virat Kohli and his actress-wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first baby and the news has taken social media by storm. The couple took to their respective social media accounts and shared this amazing news with media and their friends. "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," wrote Virat and Anushka on social media along with a cute picture of them. One can see in the photo, Anushka looks radiant as she flaunts her baby bump in a polka dot while daddy-to-be Virat looks happy like never before. The couple got married in 2017 and now three years later, they are expecting their first baby. Many South Indian celebs showered the couple with blessings and congratulatory messages. 

Many celebrities from the film industry also showered the couple with lovely congratulatory wishes. South actor Khushbu Sundar commented, "Oh wow.. many congratulations to you and Virat..." Rakul Preet Singh also congratulated the couple. She wrote, "Oh my godddd !! Congratulationssssss," along with a lot of heart emoticons. Samantha Akkineni, Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal and many others are commenting on Anushka Sharma's post. 

Take a look below: 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adorable couples in Indian cricket and film industry. The couple has filled social media with love and positivity by announcing this news. 

Meanwhile, Virat is in Dubai for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. The heartthrob will play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. 

Congratulations to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma! 

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

Soooooo happy!!! Happy dance...

