Samantha Akkineni keeps up her promise and gifts a car to her fan; Photo goes viral on social media

A photo of a woman receiving a car from a showroom is going viral on social media and it is claimed that Samantha Akkineni gifted her the car.

A photo is making the rounds on social media where a woman can be seen receiving a car from a showroom. It is reported along with the photo that South star Samantha Akkineni gifted the car to the woman named Kavitha, who is an auto driver. She had a chat with Samantha during her talk show and narrated how she battled domestic abuse and leading a life on her own. Kavitha also narrated her difficulty to deal with finances during the time of pandemic.

During the talk show, Sam promised to offer an aid to her. As promised, Kavitha received a car worth Rs 12.5 lakh reportedly from the actress. However, Samantha has not yet opened up about it on social media. Samantha is currently working on two projects - Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in Tamil and Shaakuntalam in Telugu. The Oh Baby actress will be sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio.

Also Read: Theatres in Telangana to be shut down from tomorrow; Vakeel Saab’s screening to continue till this weekend

The shooting was going on at a brisk pace and it is expected that updates about the same will be announced soon. Shaakunthalam is a mythological drama film written and directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju. Samantha and Sufiyum Sujathayum fame Dev Mohan will be reprising the role of Shankuntala and Dushyant respectively in the film which is touted to be an epic love story. Samantha is awaiting the release of popular Hindi series Family man season 2 on Amazon which marks her digital debut.

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×