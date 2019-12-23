Samantha Akkineni keeps it casual in a bright polka dot jumpsuit with a statement Gucci belt

The South beauty Samantha Akkineni graced the event in a stunning orange polka dot jumpsuit with a statement Gucci belt. The stunner never fails to grab our attention with her unconventional looks and this time again, she has left us inspired with a retro look.

Samantha Akkineni, one of the stylish actresses of the South Indian Film industry is grabbing all the attention over her recent looks. Sam never fails to impress us with her unconventional roles on the big screen. Besides, the stunner is also giving her fans major styling inspirations. Recently, Samantha attended a party hosted by Tollywood couple, Ram Charan and Upasana at their residence in Hyderabad. The South beauty graced the event in a stunning orange polka dot jumpsuit with a statement Gucci belt. The stunner never fails to grab our attention with her unconventional looks and this time again, she has left us inspired with a retro look.

Samantha Akkineni completed her look with dark lips and open wavy hair. She looks drop-dead gorgeous. Don't you think? Samantha surely knows how to carry every outfit with ease and confidence. She pulls off the chic look with all creativity. Sam shared another eye-grabbing look in a white layered dress paired with the jacket. The Majili actress finished out the look with pearl and diamond-studded choker, lots of eye-shadow, and bright pink lips.

Check out Samantha Akkineni's photos below:

On the professional front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen next in the film titled, Janu. Janu is the Telugu remake of Tamil film 96. The film originally featured Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan. As she wrapped up the shooting of the film in October, Sam shared on Instagram: "And it’s a wrap!! Another special film and a role that has challenged me to be better than I was yesterday .. blessed to work with a team that manages to create magic everyday .."

