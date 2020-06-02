Samantha Akkineni keeps it classy in a head to toe white outfit with a dash of yellow

In one of her unseen throwback looks, Samantha Akkineni has amped up her fashion game and we are loving it.

South star Samantha Akkineni has earned a massive fan following for her powerful on-screen presence and roles in the films. The stunner is also known for her unconventional style statements. She is one of the actresses in the South Indian film industry who is the reigning queen of experimental style and makes sure to stand different in-crowd. The Manam actress never goes wrong with her sartorial picks and more than anything, she makes sure to carry it with grace and confidence. She is definitely a fashion queen for a reason. In one of her unseen throwback looks, Samantha Akkineni has amped up her fashion game.

Sam took to Instagram and shared a throwback look of hers and she looks gorgeous as ever. The photo has been clicked by celebrity photographer, Camera Senthil. Sam has got a refreshing twist to her Indian outfit and we are loving it. Samantha Akkineni decided to keep it classy in a head to toe white outfit with a dash of yellow. Open hair, subtle makeup and neckpiece added more oomph to her look. Sam can carry any outfit gracefully and here's another look of hers that is winning hearts. She is the most inspirational fashionistas currently in the South Indian film industry.

Check out Samantha Akkineni's look below:

On the work front, after Jaanu, Sam will kick-start shooting of her next film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Directed and written by Vignesh Shivan, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. It is a rom-com and the shooting will go on floors in August.

