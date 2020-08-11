Samantha Akkineni keeps it elegant in an emerald green ethnic set by DeepThee: Yay or Nay?

Samantha Akkineni has shared another stunning look of herself in an emerald green ethnic set. The actress looks incredibly beautiful in it.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni recently attended Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding in Hyderabad. The stunner treated us with some beautiful looks of her from the pre-wedding festivities. For Mehendi event, Sam picked Arpita Mehta yellow sharara set and for the wedding day, she wore Raw Mango floral print saree. Now, the Majili actress has shared another stunning look of herself in an emerald green ethnic set. One can see in the picture, Samantha is looking incredibly beautiful in a green suit with organza dupatta intricately hand-embroidered with zari by DeepThee. She completed her look with earrings and hair tied in a ponytail. Simple, beautiful and at the same time, classy as always. It is a big 'yay' from us, what do you think?

Check out her look below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below:

For Mehendi ceremony of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj, Samantha wore embellished Arpita Mehta creation. The stunner looked drop-dead gorgeous in two-layered top crafted in chiffon.



For the wedding, Samantha carried a very graceful and simple look in chanderi silk printed saree by Raw Mango. She paired it with round neck contrast sleeveless blouse and accessorised it with an elegant choker and matching earrings.

