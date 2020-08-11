  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Samantha Akkineni keeps it elegant in an emerald green ethnic set by DeepThee: Yay or Nay?

Samantha Akkineni has shared another stunning look of herself in an emerald green ethnic set. The actress looks incredibly beautiful in it.
16742 reads Mumbai
Samantha Akkineni keeps it elegant in an emerald green ethnic set by DeepThee: Yay or Nay?Samantha Akkineni keeps it elegant in an emerald green ethnic set by DeepThee: Yay or Nay?

South beauty Samantha Akkineni recently attended Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding in Hyderabad. The stunner treated us with some beautiful looks of her from the pre-wedding festivities. For Mehendi event, Sam picked Arpita Mehta yellow sharara set and for the wedding day, she wore Raw Mango floral print saree. Now, the Majili actress has shared another stunning look of herself in an emerald green ethnic set. One can see in the picture, Samantha is looking incredibly beautiful in a green suit with organza dupatta intricately hand-embroidered with zari by DeepThee. She completed her look with earrings and hair tied in a ponytail. Simple, beautiful and at the same time, classy as always. It is a big 'yay' from us, what do you think?

Check out her look below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Green obsessed .. @_deepthee_

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

Also Read: Naga Chaitanya goofs around with Samantha Akkineni in a priceless pic from Rana Daggubati's wedding muhurtham 

For Mehendi ceremony of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj, Samantha wore embellished Arpita Mehta creation. The stunner looked drop-dead gorgeous in two-layered top crafted in chiffon.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

... love @arpita__mehta 

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

For the wedding, Samantha carried a very graceful and simple look in chanderi silk printed saree by Raw Mango. She paired it with round neck contrast sleeveless blouse and accessorised it with an elegant choker and matching earrings. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When in doubt .. wear @raw_mango .. @sheetalzaveribyvithaldas .. styled @jukalker  @eshaangirri

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement