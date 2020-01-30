Samantha Akkineni keeps it simple and sophisticated in an elegant tissue silk saree and we are all hearts

At the recent trailer launch event of her upcoming film Jaanu, Sam was spotted carrying a simple yet elegant look in a tissue silk sari paired with a sleeveless top and she looked drop-dead gorgeous.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni never fails to impress us with her style statements. The Jaanu actress has a great fashion sense and has time and again proved that she is queen when it comes to flaunting unconventional looks. At the recent trailer launch event of her upcoming film Jaanu, Sam was spotted carrying a simple yet elegant look in a tissue silk sari paired with a sleeveless top and she looked drop-dead gorgeous. The Majili actress surely knows how to rock any simple look with grace and confidence. Isn't she looking pretty than ever?

Samantha Akkineni finished out her look with soft open hair curls, neutral look, bindi and delicate neckpiece. Sometimes going simple is all you need and keeping her character in mind from the upcoming film Jaanu, Samantha Akkineni sported the elegant look. What do you think about her latest look? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below. In Jaanu, Samantha looks beautiful and is winning hearts with her strong character as Jaanki. The film stars Sharwanand in the male lead.



Talking about her upcoming film Jaanu, the makers of 96 remake have retained music composer Govind Vasantha from the original. Gouri Kishan is playing the younger version of Samantha Akkineni in the film. Jaanu is been bankrolled by Dil Raju under his production house Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film is releasing worldwide on February 7th.

