Samantha Akkineni keeps it stylish and sophisticated in white outfit & we are crushing over her throwback look

For one of her holidays with husband-actor Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni had worn a classic white A-line maxi dress that she perfectly pulled off with minimum effort.

Samantha Akkineni, as we all know is one of the most celebrated actresses in the South Indian film industry. The stunner has entertained her fans and proved her acting mettle with her roles in films like Oh Baby, Super Deluxe and Majili among others. Not to forget, she is not only ruling the film industry and the hearts of her fans but has proved her mettle in the world of fashion. Samantha is known for her unconventional and sophisticated style statement. The actress knows who to balance her every look for any event, and she has been sharing glimpses of the same on Instagram account.

Samantha Akkineni is quite experimental but equally makes sure to look comfortable in her every outfit. The Oh Baby actress knows how to amp up her style game and knows what works in her favour. Today we look back at her one of the best outfits that we are still crushing over. For one of her holidays with husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, Sam had worn a classic white A-line maxi dress that she perfectly put it together with minimum effort. The gorgeous actress accessorised with a heart shape earrings and sunglasses. We can't wait to steal this look already!

Check out her throwback look below:

Samantha Akkineni's Instagram posts are all about her love for fashion, food, love for travelling and perfectly balancing her healthy life.

On the work front, Sam will be sharing the screenspace with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan's upcoming film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Samantha is also making her Hindi and digital debut with Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man season 2.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×