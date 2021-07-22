Samantha Akkineni, Keerthy Suresh to Nayanthara: SHEROES of South Indian film industry

Significantly, the last few years in the Indian film industry have been revolutionary. Things are very different now than they were before. Yes, we are talking about how actresses of the Indian cinema have proved their potential to deliver super-hits. Actresses like Nayanthara, , Samantha Akkineni, and Keerthy Suresh among many have proved that they too can fetch big numbers with powerful roles on-screen, from women-led projects. Be it, Alia Bhatt, in Raazi or Keerthy Suresh as legendary actress Savitri in Mahanati, the actresses have taken over the male-dominated film industry with one movie at a time.

Samantha Akkineni in Oh! Baby or The Family Man 2, Parvathy Thiruvothu in Uyare to Nayanthara in Imaikkaa Nodigal or Sri Rama Rajyam, Tamannaah Bhatia in Sye Raa, these South beauties have set high standards and have proved they are here to rule with their strong onscreen presence in the films. During an interview with Vogue, Nayanthara had opened up on the male-dominated industry and how she decides on a few things during the shooting of her films. Yes, times have changed for the better, and how!

The Ladysuperstar of the Kollywood film industry in a throwback interview had stated, "Why should men have all the power all the time? The problem is that women don’t feel confident to be in a commanding role, to be able to say, this is what I want, and this is what I will do. It’s not a gender thing, ultimately—if I can listen to you, you should listen to me, too." Nayanthara is one of the female actors who lives and works according to her own terms, and there is no looking back for her.

Samantha Akkineni is here to rule and every bit of her attitude with back-to-back successful films is proof. She is definitely a trailblazer. While we say Samantha Akkineni has delivered a career-best performance with the film Oh! Baby, she left us in awe and has set a benchmark for herself literally with her role in the Hindi web debut The Family Man 2. She is terrific in it and the acting is top-notch. After watching The Family Man 2, all we can say is, 'do not want to mess with her, she is a very dangerous person'.

Keerthy Suresh earned the National Film Award at a very young age for her role as legendary Savitri in Mahanati. She is the fastest rising star of South Cinema.

Parvathy Thiruvothu, one of the talented actresses of the South Indian film industry portrayed the role of an acid-attack survivor and left the audience amazed with another outstanding performance in Uyare. Actresses have had women-centric box office hits, without male superstars.

Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Hegde, Sai Pallavi, Parvathy are among the other actresses who enjoy the top-league status.

To note, women-oriented films have been there always but had a limited appeal and market, especially in India. Now, the scenario has changed!

