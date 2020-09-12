  1. Home
Samantha Akkineni kickstarts weekend on a healthy note; Does 108 Surya Namaskars in one go

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram stories and shared her photo, while revealing that she has started the weekend with a healthy note by doing 108 Surya Namaskars.
29544 reads Mumbai
We all have our own fitness goals and most of us are inspired by celebrities who are sharing their fitness journey on social media. Samantha Akkineni has always been an inspiration when it comes to staying fit. From time to time, she has shared her fitness journey on social media. From heavy weight training to yoga, Samantha has aced in almost all fitness types. Now, she has shared on her Instagram stories that she has kickstarted her weekend by doing 108 Surya Namaskars.

Sharing her photo where she can be seen radiating with after workout glow, Samantha revealed that she started the weekend on a healthy note. Earlier, she took over the internet when she shared a photo with her husband and actor Naga Chaitanya, where they both were seen some tough yoga poses including headstand and a complex body balance. She has also been sharing her gardening and diet routine and how she has been spending her quarantine days.

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna to play the female lead opposite Akhil Akkineni in his next film with Surender Reddy?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha will be next seen in Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara starrer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. It is expected that the makers will come up with an official update about the film soon. She also has in her kitty Ashwin Saravanan’s next film, which is yet to be titled. Some reports suggest that Sam is eyeing to do more Kollywood films, and that she is hearing more stories from Tamil directors.

Credits :Instagram

