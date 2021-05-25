Samantha Akkineni kissing Naga Chaitanya at a birthday party in this throwback VIDEO is all things romantic

Samantha Akkineni flaunted her love for Chay and immediately gave a peck on his cheek as he was cutting the cake. Don't they look adorable together and prove why they are everyone's favourite fairytale couple.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in 2017 and the couple has been setting goals ever since. They are poles apart and a perfect example of opposites attract. While Samantha Akkineni is super active on social media, Naga Chaitanya keeps himself away from it. He is anti-social and likes to stay away from the media glare. ChaySam, fondly called by their fans have been winning hearts with their adorable chemistry. Today, we decided to look back at one of the cutest videos of them together and it will surely leave you in 'aww'

It was in 2017 at Naga Chaitanya's birthday party, Samantha Akkineni looked super happy. The actress flaunted her love for Chay and immediately gave a peck on his cheek as he was cutting the cake. Don't they look adorable together and prove why they are everyone's favourite fairytale couple. Making it special for him, Samantha had also penned a sweet birthday note for Chay. She wrote, 'Happy birthday my Everything I don’t wish , I pray every single day that God gives you everything your heart desires . I love you forever . #happybirthdaychay."

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The team has wrapped up the first schedule in Chennai and are looking forward to kickstarting a new one soon after things get back to normal.

Sam also has Gunasekhar's Shakuntalam produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunaa Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, Thank You.

