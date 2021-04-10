Samantha Akkineni is the latest fan of Enjoy Enjaami; Wonders if she has been living under a rock

Samantha Akkineni shared a still from Enjoy Enjaami and stated that she has kept the song on loop.

The recent sensational song Enjoy Enjaami took the internet by a storm. Celebrities including Dulquer Salmaan, Selvaraghavan and so on. The latest celebrity who has expressed her love for the song is none other than Samantha Akkineni. Taking to her Instagram space, Sam posted a screen shot of the photo and expressed how she loves the song. She also stated that she has kept it on loop and wondered if she has been living under a rock.

Sam wrote, “Wait..Have I been living under a rock? On loop now.. #EENJOYENJAAMI @musicsanthosh @dhee_ @Therukural This is just insane and @p@pallavi_85 my super talented one. Nailed the styling (sic)." Before this, Nariya Nazim shared a video on social media along with her brother and they both were seen lip syncing for the song. Dulquer Salmaan wrote on his social media space, “The most epic track and an equally awesome video! Listening on loop the past few days & I’m still discovering new sounds and feels!! Hats off to you sir, and @talktodhee her voice her style and attitude so insanely cool. @TherukuralArivu what a rockstar #obsession #enjoyenjami”

Sung by Dhee and rapper Arivu Enjoy Enjaami is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The song has crossed 100 million views on YouTube and is still going strong. Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni has two films in her pipeline namely Kollywood film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal by Vignesh Shivan and a Mythological drama Shaakunthalam.

