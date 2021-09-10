Samantha Akkineni lets her eyes do all the talking as she shares a mesmerising photo

Samantha Akkineni is making her fans go gaga with her latest photo on Instagram. The Oh Baby actress has shared a portrait photo of herself that is mesmerising in every way. Sam is making everyone go 'wow' as she lets her eyes do all the talking. The stunner is looking straight into the lens and it is just captivating.

The Majili actress opted for an almost no-makeup look and is wearing only mascara. The frilled sleeves of the top are adding perfect drama to the magical photo. As we speak, Sam has already got 375k likes within a few minutes of posting the photo on Instagram. The South superstar is an ardent social media user and loves to keep her fans updated about everything.

Take a look:

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni, after shooting back to back for her upcoming projects, has taken a break.

She recently wrapped up the shoot for Shaakuntalam Vignesh Shivan's directorial film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi.

Shakuntalam is written and directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunaa Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively. This Samantha Akkineni starrer has Malayalam actor Dev Mohan as Dushyanta and Allu Arjun's daughter Arha as Prince Bharata.