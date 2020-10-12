Samantha Akkineni lifts weights at the gym like a pro with her BFF & is all you need for Monday Motivation

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram space and shared a video of herself along with her friend Shilpa where they both can be seen engaging in a vigorous workout routine.

When it comes to giving us fitness goals, celebrities have always done their best. Samantha Akkineni, who has been acing in almost all fitness types, has now shared a video of herself and her BFF doing heavy weightlifts. In the video, they both can be seen in their workout outfits while performing the exercise like pro. We cannot help but get awestruck as they both are seen lifting heavy weights. Sharing the video, Samantha wrote, “When life gives you Monday... Dip it in glitter and sparkle all day”.

From gardening tips to skin care, Samantha has been utilizing this lockdown period to the fullest in order to get in touch with her fans. She has also been using her social media space effectively to gain followers and to keep then engaged and entertained. Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Akkineni has two films in her kitty so far and both are Kollywood films. While one film is directed by Vignesh Shivan, the other is directed by Ashwin Saravanan.

The Vignesh Shivan directorial is titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and it also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. As far as the film directed by Ashwin Saravanan is concerned, it has been revealed so far that the film will have actor Prasanna in a key role. The film is yet to be titled and it is expected that more details about the cast and crew will be announced soon.

