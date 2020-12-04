Samantha Akkineni looks like a boss lady as she slays a basic striped jumpsuit; See PHOTO

Samantha Akkineni returned from Maldives a few days back with her husband Naga Chaitanya. She will reportedly resume shooting for her talk show soon.

Samantha Akkineni made headlines a few days back owing to her romantic getaway with husband Naga Chaitanya to Maldives. The stunning diva left the temperature soaring with the amazing pictures that she shared during her exotic vacation there. Fans could not stop gushing over the candid moments of the Majili star that were caught on the camera. The couple returned to the bay some time back. Samantha will reportedly resume shooting for her chat show Sam Jam yet again.

In the midst of all this, the actress hasn’t forgotten to keep her fans posted on social media. She has once again shared a picture on her Instagram handle that is sure to leave everyone in awe of her beauty. Samantha is wearing a basic maroon-coloured striped jumpsuit teamed up with a pair of skin-coloured heels. Moreover, her killer expressions leave us floored here! The actress opts for a matte finish makeup look and chooses a maroon lip colour.

Check out the picture below:

The Oh Baby star has been receiving heaps of praises after the premiere of her chat show Sam Jam. Reports suggest that she will soon begin shooting for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. It has been helmed by Vignesh Shivan. Apart from that, Sam will also be seen in the second season of The Family Man featuring Manoj Bajpayee. The first season of the series received a tremendous response from the audience and the same has been expected from the second one too.

Credits :Instagram

