Samantha Akkineni looks breathtaking in a botanical Mishru jumpsuit and sweeps us off our feet; Take a look

Samantha Akkineni is winning hearts with her latest look and seems ready straight off the runway.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni has levelled up her style statement yet again. The stunner recently shared a few photos of her latest look that she carried at an event. Sam looks breathtakingly gorgeous in a tulle thread and embroidered flared jumpsuit by Mishru. Samantha Akkineni is winning hearts with her latest look and seems ready straight off to the runway. The Majili actress completed her look with minimal makeup, rusted lip colour, and matching eyeshadow. For her hair, Samantha kept it simple in open out curls. Styled by Preethm Jukalker, and hair-makeup by Sadhana Singh, Samantha Akkineni looks perfect and we just cannot stop staring at her.

Samantha Akkineni is one of the actresses down South who never fails to steal the show at any event with her fashion statement. Be it at the airport, or during her holidays, Sam knows how to dress up right. She is clearly champ at it and her latest photos on Instagram prove it. From fitness to health and fashion, the Majili actress' social media is filled with lovely posts.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be sharing the screenspace with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati in their upcoming film titled, 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal'. This is going to be for the first time that the trio will be seen together on the big screen. Directed and written by Vignesh Shivan, the shooting of the film is yet to go on floors.

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni is also making her Hindi web-series debut with Manoj Bajpaaye's The Family Man Season 2.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni looks mesmerising in her latest pic with her wispy, wind blown hair

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×