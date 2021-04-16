Samantha Akkineni’s breathtaking latest photo in a fabulous dress is unmissable; Take a look

Samantha Akkineni has two exciting projects in her kitty. While one is a Kollywood rom-com titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, other is a mythological magnum opus in Telugu titled Shaakuntalam.

Samantha Akkineni is one of the stars from the South entertainment industry who has always kept her fans informed her whereabouts on social media. Starting from her vacation trips to her shooting updates, the diva has always made sure to give her little updates. In her most recent Instagram post, Sam has shared a photo in a fabulous dress, striking a brilliant pose. In the photo, the stunner can be seen in a sleeveless satin dress with no jewellery.

Samantha is currently working on two projects - Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in Tamil and Shaakuntalam in Telugu. The Oh Baby actress will be sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio. The shooting was going on at a brisk pace and it is expected that updates about the same will be announced soon.

Shaakunthalam is a mythological drama film written and directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju. Samantha and Sufiyum Sujathayum fame Dev Mohan will be reprising the role of Shankuntala and Dushyant respectively in the film which is touted to be an epic love story. Samantha is awaiting the release of popular Hindi series Family man season 2 on Amazon which marks her digital debut. There were reports about Sam possibly collaborating with Ashwin Saravanan for a new film with Prasanna in a key role. However, there has been no further updates about it after the announcement.

Credits :Instagram

