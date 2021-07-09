  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Samantha Akkineni looks cute as she shows off her morning face in a photo clicked by mom

The Oh Baby actress Samantha Akkineni kickstarts her day quite early and has treated her fans with another beautiful post on Instagram.
9848 reads Mumbai
Samantha Akkineni morning photo Samantha Akkineni looks cute as she shows off her morning face in a photo clicked by mom
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

South beauty Samantha Akkineni has treated her fans with a super cute photo of herself and it happens to be special for a reason. One can see, Sam is showing off her morning face in the latest photo clicked by her mom Ninette Prabhu. As we all know, Samantha Akkineni loves everything fashion and her night suit speaks volume about it. Clearly, the Oh Baby actress kickstarts her day quite early and has treated her fans with another beautiful post on Instagram. 

Samantha Akkineni's social media is all about her movies, fashion and fitness. She leaves no stone unturned when it comes to maintaining her body and eating right. From aerial yoga to heavy weight lifting, Samantha has tried all forms of exercise. She has been setting major fitness goals since years now. Even while she is busy with the shooting of her films, the Majili actress makes sure to hit the gym. 

Check out her latest photo below:

Meanwhile, her last film Oh! Baby recently completed 2 years of its release. Looking back at the best memories from the sets, The Family Man 2 actress wrote, "Two years of #Ohbaby A movie that I will cherish with all my heart . Oh baby will always be that movie I fondly look back at, more so for the people I got to make it with (sic)."

Check out the post:

Sam has two big films in the kitty- Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi co-starrer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal and Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam.

Also Read: From Samantha Akkineni to Kajal Aggarwal: 6 times South divas upped the ethnic game at the airport 

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
From Samantha Akkineni to Kajal Aggarwal: 6 times South divas upped the ethnic game at the airport
2 Years Of Oh Baby: Samantha Akkineni relives the best memories; Calls it 'little movie with biggest heart'
Fashion Face Off: Samantha Akkineni, Deepika Padukone or Gal Gadot: Who wore the ruffle blouse better?
Samantha Akkineni is too hot to handle in backless ruffle top and velvet pants; Yay or Nay?
Samantha Akkineni shares her journey of 11 years in the film industry; says learnt to deal with insecurities
Fashion Face Off: Samantha Akkineni or Priya Mani; Who pulled off the personalised saree better?