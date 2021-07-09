Samantha Akkineni looks cute as she shows off her morning face in a photo clicked by mom

The Oh Baby actress Samantha Akkineni kickstarts her day quite early and has treated her fans with another beautiful post on Instagram.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni has treated her fans with a super cute photo of herself and it happens to be special for a reason. One can see, Sam is showing off her morning face in the latest photo clicked by her mom Ninette Prabhu. As we all know, Samantha Akkineni loves everything fashion and her night suit speaks volume about it. Clearly, the Oh Baby actress kickstarts her day quite early and has treated her fans with another beautiful post on Instagram.

Samantha Akkineni's social media is all about her movies, fashion and fitness. She leaves no stone unturned when it comes to maintaining her body and eating right. From aerial yoga to heavy weight lifting, Samantha has tried all forms of exercise. She has been setting major fitness goals since years now. Even while she is busy with the shooting of her films, the Majili actress makes sure to hit the gym.

Meanwhile, her last film Oh! Baby recently completed 2 years of its release. Looking back at the best memories from the sets, The Family Man 2 actress wrote, "Two years of #Ohbaby A movie that I will cherish with all my heart . Oh baby will always be that movie I fondly look back at, more so for the people I got to make it with (sic)."

Sam has two big films in the kitty- Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi co-starrer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal and Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam.

Credits :Instagram

