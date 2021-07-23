Samantha Akkineni looks drop dead gorgeous in a feather dress & hair styled to perfection; PHOTO

The gorgeous Samantha Akkineni has earned herself a place in the hearts of the audience not only down south but is equally popular in the north as well. And Sam has clearly made her mark on the red carpet as well. Samantha Akkineni has time and time again proven that she is a style icon. She is the fashion queen and is here to rule like a boss! The Oh! Baby actress has shared a drop-dead gorgeous of herself in a feather dress and oh boy, she is one serious fashion force like never before.

One can see, Sam has got her makeup to hair, everything styled to perfection. We just cannot take our eyes off her! Nobody better than Samantha Akkineni can pull off utterly gorgeous and sophisticated silhouettes. She looks flawless yet again and we are eagerly looking forward to her full photo in this outfit. What do you think about Samantha Akkineni's latest look? Drop your thoughts in the comment section below.

What a stunner!

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni, Keerthy Suresh to Nayanthara: SHEROES of South Indian film industry

On the work front, Samantha has resumed the second schedule shoot of Shaakuntalam in Hyderabad. The upcoming film will see Sam as Shakuntala while the Malayalam actor Dev Mohan will be seen as Dushyanta. Being directed by Gunasekhar, Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha is also a part of the film.

Sam also has Vignesh Shivan directorial film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.