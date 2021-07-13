Samantha Akkineni looks drop dead gorgeous in a figure flaunting outfit & is kicking away all our blues; PICS

Samantha Akkineni looks absolutely breathtaking in her latest Instagram photos and we can't take our eyes off her.

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most sought-after female stars in the South Indian film industry. She is extremely popular and is loved even by the Hindi speaking audience. Be it promoting her film or holidaying with her husband Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni has always maintained her personal and professional life balanced on social media. The stunner is equally known for being a fashion queen. From a bodycon dress to jumpsuits and sarees, Sam makes sure to turn enough heads in any outfit.

The Oh Baby actress has now shared a couple of photos on Instagram and we just cannot take our eyes off her. One can see, Samantha Akkineni is looking absolutely breathtaking in her latest Instagram photos. She completed her figure-flaunting outfit with a layered neckpiece, filled eyebrows and killer expressions. She is kicking away all our blues like a boss. We can't wait for the entire look to be out! What do you think about Sam's latest photos? Comment below.

Check it out:

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni is currently shooting for Shaakuntalam in Hyderabad. The film is directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunaa Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively. Dev Mohan will be seen playing the role of King Dushyanta in the film.

Sam also has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is being helmed by Vignesh Shivan and has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

