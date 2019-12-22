Samantha Akkineni looks ethereal in a beige hued ensemble; View Pics

Samantha Akkineni, who is quite active on social media, took to her Instagram to share her latest gorgeous pictures. The Rangasthalam actress was seen wearing a beige hued ruffled floor-length dress. Check out the photos right here.

Samantha Akkineni is one of the top performers in Tollywood. She marked her foray into the filmdom with Ye Maaye Chesave and post that she has given several hits including the recent ones Super Deluxe, Majili and Oh! Baby among others which only proved her versatility. The actress is quite active on social media, took to her Instagram to share her latest gorgeous pictures. The Rangasthalam actress was seen wearing a beige hued ruffled floor-length dress and teamed it up with a checkered Kaftan jacket. She shared two close-ups and one long shot. She captioned of the posts as, "Love will find a way through paths where wolves fear to prey ..@eshaangirri."

The actress was recently honoured with an award for her phenomenal contribution to cinema. She was felicitated by Telangana's Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. She shared her pictures from the event on social media. In an earlier post, she also shared that her mother is very proud of her achievement.

Check out the photos right below.

On the work front, Samantha's next release is Janu and it is the Telugu remake of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha starrer Tamil movie called 96. The Telugu star will soon make her digital debut with Manoj Bajpayee's web-series called The Family Man 2. She said, "I am doing the series The Family Man, so I think that's my first step (towards the Hindi film industry). I enjoyed being a part of The Family Man a lot. I am very happy that season one got a lot of appreciation. I am enjoying working with the team of the show and I can't wait for a new set of audience to see my work." What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

